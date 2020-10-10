BDU elects member for V-C search panel

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Former registrar of Madurai Kamaraj University V Alagappan was on Friday elected unanimously by the Bharathidasan University senate as candidate for the Vice Chancellor Search Committee. Alagappan was selected unanimously by the 215 senate members.

There was speculation that it would be a contest, especially from senate members with the Tamil Nadu Government College Teacher’s Association (TNGCTA). However, none other then Alagappan was nominated. The 3-member VC search committee will choose the next vice chancellor.

The panel would recommend three names from a list of ten and send it to Governor (who is also the University’s chancellor) for a final decision. The tenure of P Manishankar as Vice Chancellor ends in January 2021. The syndicate nominated S Mohan a retired professor from Alagappa university. Now the government appointed member is only to be appointed to the panel.