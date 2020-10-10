Custodial death: Re-postmortem conducted on youth

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, a re-postmortem was performed on the body of a youth, who was found hanging. Ramesh of Anaikaraipatti village was found hanging on September 17, allegedly, after he was taken to Saptur policestation in connection with the elopement case of his brother.

The family members had claimed it was a case of custodial death. The body of the youth was exhumed in the presence of Peraiyur Tahsildar Shanthi and Peraiyur Deputy Superintendent of Police Mathiyalagan on Friday. A team of doctors including forensic experts from Tirunelveli Government Medical College conducted the postmortem. Later, his body was buried again.

Earlier, State Human Rights Commission had sought a detailed report from Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar. Later, Deputy Inspector General, Madurai, S Rajendran, ordered to suspend two sub inspectors of Saptur police station in connection the alleged suicide of the youth.

While hearing a petition by Ramesh’s brother Santhosh, Justice of the High Court Bench GR Swaminathan ordered for the re-postmortem, as the autopsy was not performed by the forensic experts and was not video-graphed properly.