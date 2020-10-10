STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial death: Re-postmortem conducted on youth

Following the order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, a re-postmortem was performed on the body of a youth, who was found hanging. 

By Express News Service

The family members had claimed it was a case of custodial death. The body of the youth was exhumed in the presence of Peraiyur Tahsildar Shanthi and Peraiyur Deputy Superintendent of Police  Mathiyalagan on Friday. A team of doctors including forensic experts from Tirunelveli Government Medical College conducted the postmortem. Later, his body was buried again. 

Earlier, State Human Rights Commission had sought a detailed report from Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar. Later, Deputy Inspector General, Madurai, S Rajendran, ordered to suspend two sub inspectors of Saptur police station in connection the alleged suicide of the youth. 

While hearing a petition by Ramesh’s brother Santhosh, Justice of the High Court Bench GR Swaminathan ordered for the re-postmortem, as the autopsy was not performed by the forensic experts and was not video-graphed properly. 

