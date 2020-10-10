STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Memorial posters for woman who is alive and well spark flutter in TN, police complaint lodged

Roshni and her parents were shocked when relatives and friends contacted the family to express their condolences

Published: 10th October 2020 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:56 PM

Memorial poster of an alive person sparks controversy in Perambalur. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The sudden appearance of memorial posters for a woman who is alive and well sparked a flutter in Perambalur district on Saturday. The shocked woman lodged a complaint at the Perambalur police station demanding action against those who pasted the poster.

Police sources said the woman Roshni, 23, of Mettutheru on Elambalur road in Perambalur district, married Veeraragavan of Kattukottaigai village in Salem district after her graduation. Her husband was working at a private company in Bangalore. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Hosur. They had no children.

Meanwhile, there was a dispute between both the families over certain issues. Frustrated over this, Veeraragavan committed suicide in Hosur in March this year. After this, Roshni was living with her parents in Perambalur district.

On Friday, memorial posters were seen pasted across Perambalur town claiming that Roshni died on October 7. Roshni and her parents were shocked when relatives and friends contacted the family to express their condolences.

On Saturday, Roshni submitted a petition to the police during the special grievances day in Perambalur. Later, she lodged a complaint with the Perambalur police demanding action against those who pasted the poster, alleging that her husband's family was behind it.

"They took my 40 sovereigns of jewellery and chased me away after my husband died. The police should take stern action against them," she added.

When The New Indian Express contacted a senior Perambalur police official, he said, "It seems like a family issue. We will take action on this issue following investigation."

