Public officials fined for wasting court's time

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 each on the Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam and former Public Health Director Dr K Kolandaswamy.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 each on the Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam and former Public Health Director Dr K Kolandaswamy for filing misleading reports and wasting the court's time.

Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by one Dr B Dinesh Kumar of Dindigul, who sought direction to be appointed in the post of municipal health officer in Rajapalayam, which became vacant after the resignation of one Dr M Vinoth, under communal reservation.

The judge noted that the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) informed that Dinesh's name was present in the wait list and that he is the next eligible candidate to be considered for selection according to the list. However, the authorities filed positional notes before the court making contradictory claims as if Dinesh's name was not in the wait list, while in their letters to the Health Secretary they have acknowledged the presence of his name in the list.

Despite three rounds of litigations and several directions from the court, the authorities did not write to TNPSC to operate the wait list to fill the vacancy till September 29,2020, the judge pointed out. Criticising the duo for wasting the court's time by making confusing and misleading statements, the judge imposed cost on them and directed the Health Secretary to inquire and take action on the issue.

