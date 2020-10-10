Thief leaves note of apology for Madurai shopkeeper after stealing goods worth Rs 65000
The owner came to know about the burglary when he opened the shop on Thursday morning only to find two computers, a television, and Rs 5,000 gone.
MADURAI: A thief stole goods worth around Rs 65,000 and took away Rs 5,000 in cash from a supermarket in Usilampatti and left a note of apology to the owner.
He said, *"Apologies. I am hungry. You lost only one day's revenue, but this is equivalent to my three month's revenue. Once again, my apologies."
According to the sources, the burglary took place at a shop located along Usilampatti-Madurai Road. It is owned by 30-year-old M Ramprakash from Kavandanpatti.
Police said that he also took away the CCTV footage record. Fingerprints experts were pressed into action. The Usilampatti Town police registered a case under IPC sections 457 and 380. An investigation is on.
*A rough translation of the letter.