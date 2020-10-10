Thief leaves note of apology for Madurai shopkeeper after stealing goods worth Rs 65000

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A thief stole goods worth around Rs 65,000 and took away Rs 5,000 in cash from a supermarket in Usilampatti and left a note of apology to the owner.

He said, *"Apologies. I am hungry. You lost only one day's revenue, but this is equivalent to my three month's revenue. Once again, my apologies."

According to the sources, the burglary took place at a shop located along Usilampatti-Madurai Road. It is owned by 30-year-old M Ramprakash from Kavandanpatti.

The owner came to know about the burglary when he opened the shop on Thursday morning only to find two computers, a television, and Rs 5,000 gone.

Police said that he also took away the CCTV footage record. Fingerprints experts were pressed into action. The Usilampatti Town police registered a case under IPC sections 457 and 380. An investigation is on.

*A rough translation of the letter.