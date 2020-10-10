Tirupur: 75-year peepal tree transplanted

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 75-year peepal tree (sacred fig) got a new lease of life after a social organisation -- Green 'N' Clean -- transplanted it from the government Tirupur hospital premises to a residential area in Thirumuruganpoondi on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, a member of the organisation, A Senthil Kumar, said, "The tree is 85-f00t-long and weighs around 15 tonnes. It had to be removed from the hospital premises due to expansion works. After receiving permission from the hospital dean and the Public Works Department officials, we came up with a plan to transplant the tree."

Explaining the process, Senthil said, "We dug a 12-f00t-deep pit with a circumference of 16-foot. We filled the pit with fertilisers and other essential bioagents to help the tree survive. The members of the residential association will maintain the tree, which is expected to be revived in 45 days."

On issues faced in transplantation, he added, "Finding workers during the Covid-19-induced lockdown was very difficult. Later, we sought permission from the district administration and hired workers from Madurai district. They were all accommodated inside a hospital for over a week to complete this work."

About other such initiatives, he said that the organisation would soon be transplanting another peepal tree, which is said to be over a century-old, from Vavipalayam. "This will be the eight tree to be transplanted by our organisation. Besides, peepal tree has around 99 per cent chances of survival after transplantation," he further said.