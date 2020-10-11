STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC directs DSP to probe Tenkasi farmer’s custodial death

Further directions were given to the DSP to conduct the investigation expeditiously and file a final report.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court entrusted the investigation into the death of a Tenkasi farmer Anaikaraimuthu in the custody of Kadayam forest range officials in July 2020 to the jurisdictional Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Justice G R Swaminathan further directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) K Chellapandian to provide a copy of the postmortem examination certificate and footage to the counsel appearing for Anaikaraimuthu’s wife Palammal, on whose petition the order was passed. Further directions were given to the DSP to conduct the investigation expeditiously and file a final report.

Earlier, the AAG submitted that the investigation officer was unable to decide about altering the FIR to murder case as he was not provided with a copy of the autopsy report. Hence the judge directed the Dean of Tirunelveli Medical College to do the needful. Palammal had approached the court seeking CB-CID investigation into her husband’s death.

