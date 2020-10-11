MDMK, VCK say they won’t contest on DMK symbol in 2021 Assembly polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK allies MDMK and VCK have said that their candidates would not contest on the DMK symbol in the 2021 Assembly elections. Answering a query about the speculations that the allies of the DMK would be contesting on the DMK symbol in the Assembly elections, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, “These are speculative questions.

There is no room for such a possibility. MDMK will get an independent symbol and will contest on that.” Recently, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan asserted that his party candidates would contest on an independent symbol for all the forthcoming elections.

“We have taken a firm stand on the symbol issue. In 2001, VCK had contested on a different symbol. In all other elections, we have contested on our own symbol or an independent symbol. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as an election strategy, we contested on the Rising Sun symbol in Villupuram constituency,” he had said.