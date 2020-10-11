Second round Tamil Nadu engineering admission counselling to begin on October 12

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second round of online counselling for engineering admissions will begin on Monday. The fee payment portal will be opened for those who secured an aggregate score from 174.75 to 145.5 and have been ranked from 12,264 to 35,167.

Choice filling for the first round will also start on Monday. The option to fill the preferred choices for colleges and courses will be enabled for applicants who have made the initial payment in the first round of counselling.

On Wednesday, participants of the first round of counselling will have to confirm their tentative allotment. Finally, on Thursday, the provisional allotment for the first round will be published.

Applicants can either accept it, deny it and choose to participate in the next round of counselling or withdraw from the counselling. Students can also opt for upward mobility if they are unhappy with their tentative allotment in order to secure their preferred seat if it becomes vacant later in the counselling.

The first round of the general counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 started last Thursday and will go on till October 28. The portal for initial payment will be opened for the third round on October 16 and the final round on October 20.

The cut-off for the previous years can be found on https://cutoff.tneaonline.org/.