STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections 2021: DMK sets up panel to prepare poll manifesto

Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchi Siva and TKS Elangovan and prof A Ramasamy, former vice-chairman of Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education, are the other members of the panel.

Published: 11th October 2020 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The main opposition DMK on Sunday constituted an eight-member committee to prepare the party's manifesto for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Party treasurer T R Baalu, deputy general secretaries Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, A Raja and Andhiyur P Selvaraj and deputy parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi are among the members, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said in a party press release.

ALSO READ | MDMK, VCK say they won’t contest on DMK symbol in 2021 Assembly polls

Assembly elections are due in the state during April- May 2021.

Rajya Sabha MPs Tiruchi Siva and TKS Elangovan and prof A Ramasamy, former vice-chairman of Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education, are the other members of the panel.

The AIADMK wrested power from DMK in 2011 and was voted back in 2016 for the second successive term.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu assembly elections DMK Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp