Youth enacts robbery drama, sets house ablaze to fix blame on uncle

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Police on Friday arrested a youth near Tindivanam for setting fire to his own house and enacting a robbery drama.

K Manikandan (27) of Naduvanandhal village near Tindivanam is a car driver in Chennai. He had been staying at Kundrathur in the city for the past 10 years and on Thursday night, came to his house in the village.

However, in the wee hours of Friday, neighbours woke up to his cries for help and saw his house on fire. As he was stuck inside the house, they broke the wall and rescued him. Personnel from Tindivanam fire station put out the fire and police too rushed to the spot for inquires.

Initially, Manikandan told police that he had taken a Rs 15-lakh loan and come to the village for constructing house. He said that a four-member gang had robbed him and set his house on fire. However, as police inquired further, he couldn’t give convincing replies.

Manikandan finally confessed that he set the house on fire himself. He said that he had a dispute with his uncle regarding a family land and staged the robbery drama to fix the blame on his uncle.