8.5 tonnes of PDS rice seized from godown

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Hundreds of rice bags meant for Public Distribution System (PDS), hoarded inside a makeshift godown, were seized by officials of District Supply Office (DSO) along with a flying squad at Shenbakkam in Vellore city on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the DSO team led by Banu (District Supply Officer) and the flying squad launched the search on Saturday night.

Official sources said that the PDS rice, weighing about 8.5 tonnes, was packed in 180 bags at the godown. Earlier in the day, 14 tonnes of abandoned ration (PDS) rice was found in a paddy field near Pichanur village in Gudiyattam.