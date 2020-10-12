Elephant damages 150 plantains in Varapalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A tusker damaged over 150 plantains in a six-acre grove abutting the forest area in Varapalayam on Sunday. Sources said that the grove, owned by one R Ramasamy, is located en route to Ponnuthuamman Temple.

The man reportedly incurred a loss of over Rs 35,000 due to the damages caused by the tusker. It is said to have raided the crops around 1 am and returned to the nearby forest after 2.30 am. The organic farmer further said that his crops were damaged after a gap of two years on Sunday.

“Earlier, wild elephants Chinnathambi and Vinayaga have destroyed crops in my farmland. This time, another tusker has caused damage to crops worth over Rs 35,000. It is very saddening as organic farming involves more investment.

I have spent nearly Rs 250 per plantain.” General Secretary of BJP Farmers Wing (Coimbatore North) L Ramesh urged the forest department to drive the elephant at least 25 km away from the grove as there are high chances for the animal to revisit the place in search of food. “Besides, the department must create water facilities for the animals, which will help them stay inside the forest,” he added.