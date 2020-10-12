STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five at large after murdering man in Madurai temple

The city police on Sunday are on look out for five persons in connection with murder of a 28-year-old man inside a temple in Madurai on Saturday afternoon.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai police are looking for five persons in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man inside a temple in Madurai on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the deceased was identified as G Muthuraja (28) of Ayyanar Nagar in Andarkottaram, Madurai. The suspects B Karan, M Gowtham of Karuppayurani, N Rajapandi, V Gopi and V Murugan of Mathichiyam are absconding.

Sources said that when Karan was engaged in his friend's marriage works in front of Pushpa Marriage Hall in Pandikovil Road on July 14,2019, Muthuraja and his relative Pavithran had a drunken altercation with him. Later they chopped one of Karan's ears. A case related to the incident was registered in Anna Nagar police station under 294 (b), 323 and 506(ii) IPC.

Keeping the enmity in mind, Karan and four others allegedly hacked and stabbed Muthuraja to death at the premises of Pandi Kovil, a famous temple in Madurai, at around 1.30 pm on Saturday. Karan is alleged to have also cut off one of the ears of Muthuraja as revenge. Notably, Muthuraja's parents Gurusamy and Parameshwari and their relative Muthupandi were present at the spot during the incident. They were allegedly threatened by Karan and four others. Muthuraja was working as assistant to the priests of Pandi Kovil. Anna Nagar police registered a case against five persons under 147, 148, 294 (b), 342, 302, 307 and 506 (ii) IPC sections.
 

