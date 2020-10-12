STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Five at large for murdering temple man

The city police on Sunday are on look out for five persons in connection with murder of a 28-year-old man inside a temple in Madurai on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 12th October 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police on Sunday are on look out for five persons in connection with murder of a 28-year-old man inside a temple in Madurai on Saturday afternoon.

According to police the deceased person was G Muthuraja (28) of Ayyanar Nagar in Andarkottaram, Madurai. The suspects B Karan, M Gowtham of Karuppayurani, N Rajapandi, V Gopi and V Murugan of Mathichiyam are absconding.

Sources said when Karan was engaged in his friend's marriage works in front of Pushpa Marriage Hall in Pandikovil Road on July 14,2019, Muthuraja and his relative Pavithran developed altercation with him in drunken mode. Later they chopped one of the ears of Karan. A case related to the incident was registered in Anna Nagar police station under 294 (b), 323 and 506(ii) IPC.

Keeping the enmity in mind, Karan and four others hacked and stabbed Muthuraja to death at the premises of Pandi Kovil, one of the famous temples in Madurai, around 1.30 pm on Saturday. Karan also cut off one of the ears of Muthuraja as revenge during the attempt. Notably, Muthuraja's parents Gurusamy, Parameshwari and their relative Muthupandi were presented in the spot during the incident, who were threatened by Karan and four others. Muthuraja was working as assistant to the priests of Pandi Kovil. Anna Nagar police registered a case against five persons under 147, 148, 294 (b), 342, 302, 307 and 506 (ii) IPC sections.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Police murder
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp