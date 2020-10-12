Five at large for murdering temple man

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police on Sunday are on look out for five persons in connection with murder of a 28-year-old man inside a temple in Madurai on Saturday afternoon.

According to police the deceased person was G Muthuraja (28) of Ayyanar Nagar in Andarkottaram, Madurai. The suspects B Karan, M Gowtham of Karuppayurani, N Rajapandi, V Gopi and V Murugan of Mathichiyam are absconding.

Sources said when Karan was engaged in his friend's marriage works in front of Pushpa Marriage Hall in Pandikovil Road on July 14,2019, Muthuraja and his relative Pavithran developed altercation with him in drunken mode. Later they chopped one of the ears of Karan. A case related to the incident was registered in Anna Nagar police station under 294 (b), 323 and 506(ii) IPC.

Keeping the enmity in mind, Karan and four others hacked and stabbed Muthuraja to death at the premises of Pandi Kovil, one of the famous temples in Madurai, around 1.30 pm on Saturday. Karan also cut off one of the ears of Muthuraja as revenge during the attempt. Notably, Muthuraja's parents Gurusamy, Parameshwari and their relative Muthupandi were presented in the spot during the incident, who were threatened by Karan and four others. Muthuraja was working as assistant to the priests of Pandi Kovil. Anna Nagar police registered a case against five persons under 147, 148, 294 (b), 342, 302, 307 and 506 (ii) IPC sections.