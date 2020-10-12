Guidelines for land survey

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued guidelines that should be followed by revenue officials during surveying and resurveying of lands. The court also directed the State government to issue a circular in this regard within a month.

Justice S Vaidyanathan said that if authorities fail to conduct survey or resurvey within a month from the date of receipt of the survey charges, the cost of application should be returned to the person concerned. "This apart, the official responsible for the delay should pay `2,500 to the person concerned. Departmental proceedings should be initiated against the official, and he or she should be placed under suspension or even dismissed, if required," he said.

The Justice also added that a register, containing details of name of the official allotted for conducting survey, area of survey, completion of survey or reason for not surveying among others, should be maintained. "The details should be made available to any person when required under Right to Information Act," he said.

Justice Vaidyanathan also clarified that pendency of litigation before courts is not a bar for the authorities to conduct survey or resurvey, if there are no interim orders against it. Vigilance department should take action to curb demand of bribe by surveyors, he added. The judge further directed the revenue officials to use drone technology for accurate survey of the properties. The entire process of survey or resurvey should be photographed and videographed by officials, he further stated.

The judge issued the guidelines while hearing a petition filed by one Asaithambi of Madurai forbearing authorities from surveying his land.