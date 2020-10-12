Old woman found dead with hands tied

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 78-year-old woman was found dead with her hands tied using rope at her house in Sangiliyandapuram on Sunday morning. Police sources said that some miscreants barged into the woman’s house and in an attempt to steal 1 sovereign of gold, they strangulated her to death.

Her body was discovered when the woman’s, Anandhi, son Kumar paid a visit to her house. Kumar, later, informed that police. Investigation revealed that the miscreant barged into her house with an intention to steal valuables.

But when resisted, the miscreants strangulated her to death, said the Palakarai police. The police said that Anandhi was residing alone and her children were staying separately after their marriage. Sources said that there are no injury marks on her body.