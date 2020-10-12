STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Protest erupts as kids denied entry

A group of visitors to the Brihadeeswara temple, a UNESCO monument, resorted to a road block protest after the children below 10 years were denied entry.

Published: 12th October 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur

Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A group of visitors to the Brihadeeswara temple, a UNESCO monument, resorted to a road block protest after the children below 10 years were denied entry.

As per Covid-19 regulations, those aged 60 years and above and children below 10 years are not allowed into religious places of worship. Sunday being a holiday, many visitors arrived at the temple, and a group of tourists brought along children. Officials on duty told the group that children would not be allowed.  

The group allegedly ignored the officials and made a forced entry at the first gate. Officials then closed the Raja Rajan Vayil which is the second entrance to prevent them from advancing.

Following this an altercation ensured between the two sides and the tourists blocked the road in front of the temple. Police personnel arrived and explained the rules following which the group left.

Pandemic rules
As per Covid-19 regulations, those aged 60 years and above and children below 10 years are not allowed into religious places of worship. Sunday being a holiday, many visitors arrived at the temple

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNESCO Brihadeeswara temple
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp