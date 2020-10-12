Protest erupts as kids denied entry

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A group of visitors to the Brihadeeswara temple, a UNESCO monument, resorted to a road block protest after the children below 10 years were denied entry.

As per Covid-19 regulations, those aged 60 years and above and children below 10 years are not allowed into religious places of worship. Sunday being a holiday, many visitors arrived at the temple, and a group of tourists brought along children. Officials on duty told the group that children would not be allowed.

The group allegedly ignored the officials and made a forced entry at the first gate. Officials then closed the Raja Rajan Vayil which is the second entrance to prevent them from advancing.

Following this an altercation ensured between the two sides and the tourists blocked the road in front of the temple. Police personnel arrived and explained the rules following which the group left.

Pandemic rules

As per Covid-19 regulations, those aged 60 years and above and children below 10 years are not allowed into religious places of worship. Sunday being a holiday, many visitors arrived at the temple