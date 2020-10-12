Retired JIPMER staff murdered in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A retired lab assistant of JIPMER was found murdered with a cut injury to the throat at his house near Ariyankuppam on Sunday.

According to a police source, Subramanian (75) of Kakkayanthopu village had retired from JIPMER and stayed alone. His wife Radha died a few years ago and his son Nithyanandham resided in Cuddalore. His daughters Veni and Lakshmi were married and stayed in separate houses at the same village.

On Sunday, Subramanian’s son-in-law Palani went to the victim’s room with breakfast. The door was left open and Subramanian was lying inside with a cut injury to his throat. Upon information, Ariyankuppam police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute Hospital for autopsy.

A sniffer dog was brought to the spot, while forensic experts also reached the spot and collected traces. Police have filed a case and are investigating whether he was murdered during a robbery attempt.