Seven units to be closed for tapping water illegally

Collector TG Vinay ordered immediate closure of seven private water supply units for illegally tapping water. The decision follows an order of Madras High Court. 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Collector TG Vinay ordered immediate closure of seven private water supply units for illegally tapping water. The decision follows an order of Madras High Court. The Madras High Court on a series of orders since 2018 has directed to constitute District Level Monitoring Committees (DLMC) and order the closure of water supply units that have been tapping the ground water illegally.

In a recent order dated September 16, the court directed the district administrations to respond to the applications seeking permission for tapping ground water before September 28. Following the order, the seven units located in Thuvariman village, Urappanur (Thirumangalam), Ayyapatti (Melur), Perumalpatti, Sasthirapuram Vilakku (Thirumangalam), Kodimangalam and Kochadai, which have not applied for permission have been identified.

“The units have neither approached the district collectorate nor to the DLMC for permission. They have not submitted any required documents,” the Collector said. He further directed the respective revenue divisional officers and the DLMC officials to look for such units, without permission and seal them immediately. The respective executive engineers have also been directed to submit a report in this regard. 

