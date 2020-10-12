‘Swift action on illegal beneficiaries of government land’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed revenue officials to disconnect the water and electricity connection of ineligible persons who obtain land under landless poor scheme using forged documents. The authorities need not issue notice for such action, the court added.

The order was passed by Justice S Vaidyanathan in a petition filed by one B Sakthivel seeking direction to provide him patta under the scheme. The judge observed that many citizens of this State, by one way or the other, attempt to grab the government poramboke land or other public properties either by encroachment or by suppression of facts.

Hence, while disposing of Sakthivel’s petition, he directed the authorities to verify whether he is indeed a ‘landless poor’. “If he has land and had obtained patta under the scheme by suppressing the information, then the authorities can cancel the patta at any point of time”, he added.

Even if he constructed any building on the land, the authorities can disconnect electricity and water connection to the building forthwith, he added. “The person who obtained the land cannot challenge the same on grounds that no notice was issued before disconnection,” the judge further said and disposed of the petition.

