TNCC condemns Centre’s farm laws

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri on Sunday said that the three farm laws enacted recently by the BJP-led Central government could destroy agriculture in the country. Speaking at a Vivasayigal Sangamam conference, organised to condemn the farm laws, at Athiyanthal bus stand in Tiruvannamalai district, Alagiri urged farmers to unite and express their protest against the laws.

“The BJP’s attempt to fan hostility among the public by saying conflicting statements would not succeed in Tamil Nadu,” Alagiri added. Speaking on the occasion, TNCC former president EVKS. Elangovan said that agriculture was the major reason for the country’s growth, but the three farm laws have “choked farmers’ throats”.

The committee adopted three resolutions during the meeting: organise awareness campaigns in the State by mobilising farmers to teach a lesson to the AIADMK government for acting in favour of the farm laws, hold a candlelight vigil to pay homage to the Hathras victim across the State on October 17 (Saturday) at 6 pm, and extend gratitude and support to party leader Rahul Gandhi for staging movements in support of farmers and against the BJP government for enacting the laws.

Alagiri also released a book titled ‘Why we oppose the BJP-led Central government’s farm laws?’ and the first copy was received by TNCC spokesperson A Gopanna.

DMK forms panel to draft poll manifesto

Chennai: The DMK on Sunday constituted an eight-member committee, headed by DMK parliamentary party leader and treasurer TR Baalu, to draft its election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections. A statement issued by party general secretary Duraimurugan said the committee also includes deputy general secretaries Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan and Anthiyur Selvaraj, prof A Ramaswamy and MPs A Raja, Kanimozhi, Trichy Siva and TKS Elangovan.

DMK slams discrimination of village chief

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday called for strict action against those responsible for forcing Dalit panchayat president Rajeshwari S to sit on the floor during panchayat meetings. Stalin said in a statement that the photograph of Rajeshwari, president of Therku Thittai panchayat in Cuddalore, sitting on the floor was a disgrace for all those in public life. “Such disrespect should not happen in any panchayat. The AIADMK government should never allow these things,” he said in a statement.

HMK urges stern against discrimination

Salem: The Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) urged stern action against the people who forced Dalit woman panchayat president to sit on floor here on Sunday. Speaking to media persons, HMK founder Arjun Sampath said that it is unacceptable that a Dalit panchayat president in Cuddalore district was allegedly forced to sit on the floor. He added that the Dravidian parties have only spoken about the eradication of untouchability but have not started practising it. Saying that those who were involved in this incident should be punished, he said that HMK will support Rajinikanth and will campaign in all 234 Assembly constituencies.