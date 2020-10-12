STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TNCC condemns Centre’s farm laws

Alagiri also released a book titled ‘Why we oppose the BJP-led Central government’s farm laws?’ and the first copy was received by TNCC spokesperson A Gopanna.

Published: 12th October 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri releasing the new collection of election campaign songs for the party in Cuddalore on Saturday | Express

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri releasing the new collection of election campaign songs for the party in Cuddalore on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri on Sunday said that the three farm laws enacted recently by the BJP-led Central government could destroy agriculture in the country. Speaking at a Vivasayigal Sangamam conference, organised to condemn the farm laws, at Athiyanthal bus stand in Tiruvannamalai district, Alagiri urged farmers to unite and express their protest against the laws.

“The BJP’s attempt to fan hostility among the public by saying conflicting statements would not succeed in Tamil Nadu,” Alagiri added. Speaking on the occasion, TNCC former president EVKS. Elangovan said that agriculture was the major reason for the country’s growth, but the three farm laws have “choked farmers’ throats”. 

The committee adopted three resolutions during the meeting: organise awareness campaigns in the State by mobilising farmers to teach a lesson to the AIADMK government for acting in favour of the farm laws, hold a candlelight vigil to pay homage to the Hathras victim across the State on October 17 (Saturday) at 6 pm, and extend gratitude and support to party leader Rahul Gandhi for staging movements in support of farmers and against the BJP government for enacting the laws.

Alagiri also released a book titled ‘Why we oppose the BJP-led Central government’s farm laws?’ and the first copy was received by TNCC spokesperson A Gopanna. 

DMK forms panel to draft poll manifesto
Chennai: The DMK on Sunday constituted an eight-member committee, headed by DMK parliamentary party leader and treasurer TR Baalu, to draft its election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections. A statement issued by party general secretary Duraimurugan said the committee also includes deputy general secretaries Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan and Anthiyur Selvaraj, prof A Ramaswamy and MPs A Raja, Kanimozhi, Trichy Siva and TKS Elangovan.

DMK slams discrimination of village chief
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday called for strict action against those responsible for forcing Dalit panchayat president Rajeshwari S to sit on the floor during panchayat meetings. Stalin said in a statement that the photograph of Rajeshwari, president of Therku Thittai panchayat in Cuddalore, sitting on the floor was a disgrace for all those in public life. “Such disrespect should not happen in any panchayat. The AIADMK government should never allow these things,” he said in a statement. 

HMK urges stern against discrimination
Salem: The Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) urged stern action against the people who forced Dalit woman panchayat president to sit on floor here on Sunday. Speaking to media persons, HMK founder Arjun Sampath said that it is unacceptable that a Dalit panchayat president in Cuddalore district was allegedly forced to sit on the floor. He added that the Dravidian parties have only spoken about the eradication of untouchability but have not started practising it. Saying that those who were involved in this incident should be punished, he said that HMK will support Rajinikanth and will campaign in all 234 Assembly constituencies. 

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee farm laws
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp