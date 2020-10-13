43K first responders ready for monsoon relief operations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said as many as 43,409 first responders, including 14,232 women, are ready to engage in rescue and relief operations during the northeast monsoon. Also, 4,133 zonal-level committees have been formed in the flood-prone areas.

Chairing a multi-departmental meeting to review the preparations made for facing the northeast monsoon, Palaniswami said 8,871 first responders are ready to rescue cattle during the rains. Besides, 9,909 first responders will be engaged to remove fallen trees. The meeting, held at the Secretariat, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, senior ministers and officials.

“Most districts received good rains during the southwest monsoon. Except Villupuram and Kallakurichi, other districts received surplus rains. Due to this, farmers have started cultivation on time and agricultural production is going good,” Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that people in rain-relief camps wear face masks and maintain physical distance. Awareness about precautionary steps should be created among public. The number of relief camps should be increased since people have to maintain physical distance during their stay. Palaniswami further said essential commodities for two months should be kept in stock at ration shops and all departments should function in a coordinated manner to prevent loss of lives and properties.

“ Mock drills were conducted in 3,094 educational institutions and 2,561 factories and in places where people gather in large numbers,” an official release here said. With a view to reduce the damages due to rains, 6,016 check dams and 11,482 percolation ponds have been established. Irrigation canals for a stretch of 4,154 kilometers, 9,616 lakes and their inflow canals have been desilted. Besides, 7,989 encroachments on water resources have been removed.

A total of 7.53 crore cubic metre of sand removed from waterbodies during desilting have been given to 6.70 lakh farmers. Due to this, the storage capacity of waterbodies has gone up by 2.55 tmc. Blocks in 11,387 bridges and 1,09,808 minor bridges have also been repaired to ensure free flow of water.