Auto driver dies by suicide after losing equipment given to him by civic body

According to police, the man took the extreme step as he was depressed for having lost equipment provided to him by the civic body for the publicity drive.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An auto-rickshaw driver, who was engaged in the Covid-19 awareness drive initiated by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, died by suicide on Sunday. According to police, the man took the extreme step as he was depressed for having lost equipment provided to him by the civic body for the publicity drive.

The deceased is K Subramaniam (52), a resident of Maraimalai Adigal Street in Peelamedu Pudur.

According to sources, he had attached his auto a few months ago with the CCMC for the programme on a contract basis. He was given mike, speakers, among other equipment by the civic body. Two days ago, the electronic devices were stolen from his auto-rickshaw parked near his house, police said.

He was depressed after this and did not go to work fearing repercussions from the civic body officials. On Sunday, when no one was at his house, he drank alcohol and ended his life, police said, adding that he was an alleged alcohol addict. On being informed, Peelamedu police retrieved the body and registered a case for further investigation.

Get rid of suicidal thoughts. Seek assistance through Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Covid-19 awareness drive Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation
