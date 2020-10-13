STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC reserves order on case against P Chidambaram’s electoral victory

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana has been hearing the plea that alleged that Chidambaram had involved in corruption to secure a victory in the election.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday reserved its order on a plea challenging the election of former Union Minister P Chidambaram from Sivaganga parliamentary constituency in May 2009, moved by the losing candidate RS Raja Kannappan. 

During one of the hearings that took place, Chidambaram denied all the allegations on cash distribution and justified his visit to the Manamadurai police station on the day of election which was raised by the counsels of Raja.

The counsels also narrated the entire sequence of events and asked Chidambaram whether he was aware of the fact that who was leading in the election on that day. For this, Chidambaram said he did not remember it the election happened 10 year ago.

The petitioner’s counsel also drew reference to a book by Chidambaram in which he referred to politics as a “business”. 

Chidambaram responded that the book was not written in that context and the accusations made against him were without any evidence. The court after conducting a detailed hearing of both the sides reserved its orders on plea.

