Madras HC imposes cost of Rs 5 lakh over false plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday took stringent action against an advocate who moved a plea against the Registrar General (Vigilance), R Poornima, with an allegation that the latter was not

possessing a class XII pass certificate obtained through regular course.

The court, after finding that the petitioner has made false allegations, issued a severe warning to the advocate by imposing a cost of `5 lakh and also initiated criminal contempt proceedings against him.

The first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also observed that the petitioner has maligned the image of the Registrar General.

The court said the advocate B Sathishkumar has committed perjury and is debarred from practising law pending disposal of the contempt plea.