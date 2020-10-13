Madras HC refuses Ma Subramanian’s plea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Monday refused to dispense with the need for appearance of former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian before the special court in connection with a land grab case.

The court also directed him to approach the trial court for any such relief. The case pertains to the CB-CID filing an FIR against Subramanian and his wife for allegedly grabbing a property belonging to SIDCO by creating forged and fabricated documents.

During the hearing, State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan contended that the petitioner is yet to serve the copies of the quashing petition. Natarajan also sought time to file a detailed report on the plea. Justice N Sathishkumar ordered the State police to file a detailed report on the plea made by the petitioner. The petitioners submitted that they have the valid documents to establish that they they were in lawful possession of the property. During his lifetime, SK Kannan assigned his rights in favour of Kanchana.

After his demise, the legal heirs of the said Kannan have also confirmed Kanchana’s rights over the superstructure by way of a deed of confirmation, dated June 25,2016. She has been paying property tax since 2005 and the electricity connection stands in her name.

However, the petitioner also contended that SIDCO itself has issued a letter for regularisation and Kanchana was in no way connected with the original allottee SK Kannan, who assigned the rights over the property to her, he added.

