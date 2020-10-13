STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: Seven caste Hindus arrested for making Dalit shepherd prostrate 

Thoothukudi SP visited the victim’s house in his village and promised protection for the family.

Published: 13th October 2020 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar visited the victim's house in Olaikulam village and promised protection for his family.

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUJUDI: A day after a 60-year-old shepherd from a Scheduled Caste community lodged a complaint against seven caste Hindus for allegedly forcing him to prostrate before one of them, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) S Jeyakumar visited the victim's house in Olaikulam village and promised protection for his family.

Meanwhile, Kayathar police booked eight persons under various sections of the SC/ST Act and arrested seven of them. 

On October 8, a lamb from the complainant A Palraj's herd got separated and mixed with the herd of 60-year-old Sivasangu, a member of a caste Hindu community in the same village. This led to an altercation and Sivasangu allegedly hurled casteist slurs at Palraj. He and his relatives are alleged to have also attacked Palraj and made him prostrate before Sivasangu. The group also made a video of the incident and shared it on social media.

READ HERE | Seven caste Hindus booked for forcing Dalit man to prostrate

Acting on Palraj's complaint, the Kayathar police registered an FIR against eight people -- Sivasangu (60), S Sangilipandi (19), S Udayammal (33), S Periyamari (47), S Veeraiah (42), P Mahendran (20), S Maharajan (24), and K Arun Karthick (21) under IPC sections 147, 294(b), 323, 506(ii) read with sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), 3(2)(5a) of the SC/ST ACT, 2015, and Section 66(A) of the IT ACT. Except for Udayammal, a woman, the others were arrested and remanded.

Visiting Palraj’s house, the SP said that police had found that a dispute had escalated into an altercation, and the suspects made the man fall at his feet. He termed the act as “uncivilised and unlawful” and against the Constitution.

“It cannot be tolerated in society,” he added. Stating that seven men, including those who filmed the elderly man prostrating himself, were booked and arrested, the SP said police security was beefed up in the village to prevent any untoward incident.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caste Violence crimes against Dalits Tamil Nadu caste violence caste system TN police
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp