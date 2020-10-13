STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN sets up fund with initial amount of Rs 2 crore to pay compensation to child abuse victims

Under the fund, the state government has fixed an interim compensation award of Rs 20,000 and the quantum of compensation varies from a minimum of Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh under the POCSO Act

Child Abuse

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has constituted the Tamil Nadu Child Victim Compensation Fund under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act with an initial amount of Rs 2 crore for awarding interim compensation to victims.

This comes after the Commissioner of Social Defence sent in a proposal for the fund following the orders of the Chief Secretary during the law and order meeting held on August 26.

It is learnt that the Commissioner of Social Defence has sought an initial allocation of Rs 14.96 crore under the fund as recurring expenditure, to approve the rules for operation of the fund and to credit the amount into the bank.

As per a government order, the rules governing the composition and administration of the fund would be issued separately. Under the fund, the state government has fixed an interim compensation award of Rs 20,000 and the quantum of compensation varies from a minimum of Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh under the POCSO Act.

The state has contributed a sum of Rs 2 crore as an initial amount pending approval from the legislature. The approval of the legislature will be sought by inclusion in the supplementary estimates for the year 2020-21. As such, the expenditure will be met by drawing from the contingency fund.

POCSO Child abuse Tamil Nadu
