TNPSC scam: CB-CID arrests 15 more in a month

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CB-CID police have arrested 15 more people in the past one month in connection with the TNPSC scam which was busted early this year. Due to the Covid-19, the police released them after formally apprehending them during lockdown to avoid spreading virus. The arrested people, including an official employed in the Home Department, and revenue officials were placed under suspension by the State government.

The CB-CID officials refused to divulge more information about the arrested people. Police sources said that two of the arrested suspects assisted the scamsters, while most of the others were part of the racket and got postings in the TNPSC Group-IV exam held in 2019 and Group-II A exam held in 2017.

A CB-CID officer said, “The arrested suspects were produced before the court in the city and then they were let off.” However, the officer said they sent letters to their respective departments demanding legal action against them for being apprehended in the scam case. During the pandemic, the courts didn’t function at full swing, while the enforcement officials were also exercising their functions in a limited manner. The CB-CID has so far arrested 67 people in connection with the scam, including the latest arrests.