DVAC seizes Rs 2.26 lakh unaccounted cash from sub-registrar office

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After 10 hours of overnight search, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths confiscated Rs 2.26 lakh unaccounted cash from the Mettupalayam Sub-Registrar Office. They also booked eight persons, including the sub-registrar (in-charge), in this case.

Sources said that the search was conducted by a team, including District Inspection Cell Officer Duraisamy, DVAC DSP Ganesh and Inspector G Arumugam, after receiving complaints that employees at the sub-registrar office were demanding bribe and sharing the amount among themselves after the office hours.

Speaking to Express, DVAC officials said that four staff, including the sub-registrar (in-charge), the junior assistant and the office assistant, allegedly took a bribe from four mediators and document writers. The sub-register (in-charge) was recently promoted and transferred to the Mettupalayam office from Periyanaickenpalayam.

“The search, which began on Monday night, went on till 7.30 am on Tuesday. We seized Rs 2,26,150 unaccounted cash and booked all eight suspects under section 7(a) (Offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Based on an inquiry, we will send a report to their headquarters to initiate a departmental action,” they added.