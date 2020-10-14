STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DVAC seizes Rs 2.26 lakh unaccounted cash from sub-registrar office

The sub-register (in-charge) was recently promoted and transferred to the Mettupalayam office from Periyanaickenpalayam. 

Published: 14th October 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption carrying out raids at Srirangam Regional Transport Office in Tiruchy on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After 10 hours of overnight search, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths confiscated Rs 2.26 lakh unaccounted cash from the Mettupalayam Sub-Registrar Office. They also booked eight persons, including the sub-registrar (in-charge), in this case.

Sources said that the search was conducted by a team, including District Inspection Cell Officer Duraisamy, DVAC DSP Ganesh and Inspector G Arumugam, after receiving complaints that employees at the sub-registrar office were demanding bribe and sharing the amount among themselves after the office hours. 

Speaking to Express, DVAC officials said that four staff, including the sub-registrar (in-charge), the junior assistant and the office assistant, allegedly took a bribe from four mediators and document writers. The sub-register (in-charge) was recently promoted and transferred to the Mettupalayam office from Periyanaickenpalayam. 

“The search, which began on Monday night, went on till 7.30 am on Tuesday. We seized Rs 2,26,150 unaccounted cash and booked all eight suspects under section 7(a) (Offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Based on an inquiry, we will send a report to their headquarters to initiate a departmental action,” they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DVAC
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp