E-registration to replace e-passes, TN tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that an e-registration system was to be introduced soon, replacing the present e-pass system, within and outside the State. The court also directed the State to seek clarification from the Centre within three days, on inter and intrastate movement.

Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the directions while hearing the plea made by one KR Ezhil, challenging the restrictions imposed on travel to hill stations in the State. Advocate-General Vijay Narayan said, “Most of the hill stations do not have adequate medical facilities to handle the pandemic.

If the cases spike through the entry of outsiders, then residents of the area would be put to immense danger.”The court, replying to the submissions, said: “People are behaving as if the pandemic is over, but it is not. We can afford to move out only after a vaccine comes.” The bench also directed the State to seek clarification on the guidelines and adjourned the plea to October 28.