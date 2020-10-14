Kunnathur: Houses of double murder suspects vandalised

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The houses of the double-murder-case suspects in Kunnathur village were vandalised on Tuesday, soon after the bodies of the panchayat president and the panchayat assistant were cremated, according to sources.

Kunnathur panchayat president P Krishnarajan (48) and overhead-water-transport operator A Munisamy (40) were found hacked to death on Monday. The Karuppayurani police have detained over ten individuals, including two primary suspects -- Panchayat Secretary P Paulpandi alias Veeranan and his relative and a former panchayat president M Thirupatthi -- in connection with the case.

Relatives accept bodies

Family members of both the deceased accepted the bodies from the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Tuesday. Soon after the cremation, a group of people vandalised the houses of Paulpandi and Thirupathi, sources said. They also set the haystack behind Paulpandi's house on fire and threw burning bundles of straw inside the house. The firemen put out the fire.

Based on a complaint lodged by Paulpandi, the Karuppayurani police registered case. The police detained a few suspects for damaging the houses.

Complaint

R Baskaran (51), the brother of Krishnarajan, on Monday lodged a complaint claiming that the panchayat secretary post for Kunnathur panchayat was reserved for a member of a Scheduled Caste community and that an interview for the post was held last month. Paulpandi demanded that he be selected for the post; this Krishnarajan refused. Paulpandi was holding the post as an additional charge; his original posting was in Sakkimangalam panchayat. There was an altercation regarding this between Krishnarajan and Paulpandi on October 10. It was in this background that Krishnarajan and Munisamy were found hacked to death, turning the needle of suspicion to Paulpandi and Thirupathi.

No confession

A senior police official said that Paulpandi and Thirupathi denied any role in the double murder. Other angles, including Krishnarajan's alleged extramarital affair, are also being probe into. Recently Krishnarajan is believed to have settled a land-dispute case for Munisamy. Deputy Inspector of Police (DSP-Madurai range) S Rajendran early Tuesday morning held a meeting with Superintendent of Police (SP-Madurai) Sujit Kumar on the double-murder case.