Puducherry Conservator of Forest booked for workplace sexual harassment

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Conservator of Forest (CF) and Chief Wildlife Warden Dinesh Kannan has been booked in a case of sexual harassment at workplace following complaint by a woman employee.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under section 354 A (punishment for attempting to outrage modesty of women) and 354 D (punishment for stalking) against the officer.

Kannan was recently posted in the Union Territory and assumed charge as CF last week

The woman employee had complained to the police that ever since he joined duty she was facing harassment.

