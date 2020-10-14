Stalin hiding role of DMK man in caste row: Minister P Benjamin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rural Industries Minister P Benjamin on Tuesday charged that DMK chief MK Stalin had conveniently hidden the fact Mohanraj, the person who made Therkku Thittai village panchayat president S Rajeswari sit on the floor during the panchayat meeting held recently, was a DMK functionary.

In a statement here, Benjamin said that Stalin did not speak up even when Dayanidhi Maran insulted people belonging to Schedule Caste. Similarly, he had failed to condemn DMK functionaries, RS Bharathi and PTR Thiagarajan, when they insulted the SC community, he said.

Stating that the AIADMK had been functioning above the caste and communal lines, Benjamin said that the party had appointed Eswaramurthy, who belonged to a socially backward community, as a minister.