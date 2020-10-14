State challenges aquittal of POCSO accused

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The State government has moved an appeal before the Madurai Bench of Madras HC, challenging the acquittal of a 19-year-old youth who was arrested in April 2019 on charges of sexually assaulting and murdering the minor daughter of a hairdresser from Dindigul.

State Public Prosecutor (SPP) A Natarajan, appearing before justices K Kalyanasundaram and T Krishnavalli on Tuesday, sought permission to file an appeal on behalf of Vadamadurai police against the judgment passed by a Mahila Court on September 29, 2020. The judges granted permission and also ordered notice to the accused youth.

The 12-year-old victim was sexually assaulted and murdered at her home on April 16, 2019. Ten days later her neighbour, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested in connection with the incident. But he was acquitted by the lower court citing that the police failed to prove the charges against him. The acquittal caused an uproar and several political parties and associations urged the government to appeal against the verdict.