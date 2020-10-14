Tiruchy: Locals continue to deposit clothes at ‘Wall of Kindness’

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Corporation has suspended functioning of Wall of Kindness (WoK), its initiative where public can deposit in a shelf re-usable materials to help the underprivileged, due to the spread of Coronavirus. But this has not deterred residents of Srirangam from placing something for the needy.

Though civic officials placed barricades to prevent people from accessing the shelf, a few managed to overcome the obstacle and deposited clothes and other materials. Many residents opined that the civic body should allow the charity at a time when humanity is facing a crisis.

“I am aware that corporation suspended the facility. Several people are placing clothes at this facility. Since Srirangam is a religious place several pilgrims are also placing clothes for the poor. Therefore, I too decided to place used clothes in the shelf,” said R Gopalkrishnan, a resident.

The corporation has not deployed guards at WoK in Srirangam, which encourages public to access it. It is not the case on Allithurai road where a guard keeps a watch. With the government easing several restrictions, several poor people questioned the continued suspension of this charitable initiative.

“Officials should consider resuming the facility as it is very helpful for people like us,” said Selvi, a homeless woman. Corporation officials said they would consult health department before taking a decision.