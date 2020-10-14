TN Chief Secretary K Shanmugam gets three months extension in view of COVID-19 situation

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre on Wednesday approved the extension of service for three months to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam in view of the COVID-19 situation.

He was scheduled to retire on October 31 but now his term has been extended till January 31, 2021. This is the second extension for Shanmugam who was to retire from service on July 31 this year. He assumed the office of Chief Secretary on July 1, 2019.

The Tamil Nadu government had written to the Centre seeking extension of service for Shanmugam on August 13.

At present, there are more than 20 senior IAS officers in the cadre of Additional Chief Secretary in Tamil Nadu government as well as those who are on deputation to the Centre.

The process of selection of the next Chief Secretary is likely to begin after a couple of months since COVID-19 related work is going on.