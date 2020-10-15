Book tickets at the earliest for a safe Deepavali travel

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuters planning to travel during Deepavali holidays (November 14) may have to book tickets well in advance for safe travel owing to the pandemic crisis.

Since over 75 per cent of commuters travel without reservation during festival seasons, transport officials have advised commuters to reserve bus or train tickets at the earliest. “Advance reservation will ensure that commuters are not forced to travel in jam-packed buses risking their lives,” a transport official said.

Given that omni bus services are yet to resume and the government buses are being operated with less than 60 per cent capacity, the transport corporations are facing huge challenges while assessing travel demands for the festival.

“The travel patterns have witnessed a drastic change in the last few months and we are unable to assess the actual demand for Deepavali this year,” the official added. As of now, 400 to 420 SETC buses are being operated in the State.