Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu continue to dip, reports 4,410 new cases and 49 deaths  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: New COVID-19 cases continue to dip in Tamil Nadu with the State reporting 4,410 cases and 49 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 6,74,802 and toll to 10,472.

While Chennai recorded 1,148 cases, neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded 255 cases, 112 and 192 cases respectively.

After Chennai, Coimbatore again reported the highest number of cases with 395. Among the other Western districts, Erode reported 126, Namakkal 148, Salem 263 and Tiruppur 146 cases.

The State tested 90,752 samples and 89,067 people on the day. Meanwhile, 5,055 people were discharged after treatment taking the total number of discharged patients to 6,22,458 people.

The State now has 41,872 active cases, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Among the deceased, only two did not have any comorbid conditions -- a 50-year-old man from Thanjavur and a 60-year-old woman from Tiruvarur. The man tested positive on October 11 and died on October 13 due to viral pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute renal failure. The woman tested positive on October 13 and died the next day due to COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.