Medical quota: TN told to respond

Published: 15th October 2020 04:18 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought response from the State government on two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking implementation of sub-quota reservation of 7.5 per cent medical seats in Tamil Nadu for the government school students in the State from the current academic year.

The litigants –President of a Parent Teachers Association in Madurai S Ramakrishnan, and a medical aspirant from Madurai V Muthukumar – approached the court as the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy on preferential basis to students of Government Schools Bill, 2020, passed by the Cabinet recently, is yet to be approved by the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi observed that the Bill was placed before the Governor as early as September 15, 2020, for his assent but no decision has been taken yet. Pointing out that the NEET results are to be published on Friday and the medical admission process would start thereafter, the judges stated that a decision has to be taken at the earliest to safeguard the interests of students from government schools. 

