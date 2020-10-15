Now, govt schools to sport smart boards

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday stated that black boards in government schools would soon be replaced by smart boards. The minister also added that schools in Tamil Nadu would not be reopened now.

Giving away recognition and renewal certificates, to matriculation schools in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur and Tiruvannamalai districts, in an event held at at Sunbeam School, he said, “Tamil Nadu government will soon announce special programmes for development of school education.” “We are establishing smart class rooms in 7,500 schools.

Eighty thousand smart boards are going to be distributed to government schools. The black boards will be phased out in two years from now,” he added. Sengottaiyan stated that Atal Tinkering Labs would be set up at 982 schools in the State.

The Minister added that 174 questions in NEET test were from syllabus in the State. “This shows the curriculum in the State has improved.” The Minister ruled out the question of recalling the decision to fix 40 years as upper age limit for appointment of school teachers.

He informed that efforts were on to provide 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions to students of government schools from this year itself. Sengottaiyan assured that a new education district, with Gudiyatham in Vellore as its headquarters, would soon be created. Tamil Nadu Ministers KC Veeramani (Commercial Taxes and Registration) and Nilofer Kafeel (Labour and Employment) were also present at the event.