STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

This Deepavali season dull for Arni silk saree makers

The Covid pandemic has taken the sheen off the famous Arni silk sarees as the producers and traders are staring at a bleak Deepavali season this time.

Published: 15th October 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Covid pandemic has taken the sheen off the famous Arni silk sarees as the producers and traders are staring at a bleak Deepavali season this time. About 60 per cent of the looms weaving the glittery silk brand of Arni have gone silent ever since the pandemic hit and the lockdown was announced. Labourers, designers and craftsman have lost their jobs.

Deepavali season used to be abuzz with activities of saree production, but this time there is no sign of enthusiasm among most of the producers and traders. “We don’t get much orders for supplying the silk sarees for this year’s Deepavali season because of the Covid pandemic. Our customers (major retail stores) say that they haven’t yet cleared stocks,” said DH Gururaja Rao, president of Arni Silk Cloth Merchants Association.

Online sale does not look brighter either. “We can’t sell the sarees online as buyers would want to check the materials physically. The subtle differences in colour, pattern and the golden thread, when seen online and then physically, make much difference for the buyers. ”The state of affairs is so dull that many producers are not able to pay bonus for their employees. “This is the first time in 34 years that I am not able to pay bonus for the staff due to the pandemic,” said Rao.

Rubbing salt in the wound, the costs of silver and gold coated threads have also spiked resulting in spiralling production cost. However, cooperative silk societies have found a consolation in Cooptex, which has placed orders for the silk sarees.

R Ganesan, manager of Athimalaipattu Arignar Anna Cotton cum Silk Production and Sales Society, said, “We got purchase order worth Rs 98 lakh from Cooptex which means our society members are will get orders for silk sarees production.” Last year, the society sold silk sarees during Deepavali season to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore. As many as 265 members of the society are actively engaged in production of silk sarees, Ganesan noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arni silk saree Deepavali recession COVID 19 economic slowdown
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp