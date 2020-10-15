This Deepavali season dull for Arni silk saree makers

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Covid pandemic has taken the sheen off the famous Arni silk sarees as the producers and traders are staring at a bleak Deepavali season this time. About 60 per cent of the looms weaving the glittery silk brand of Arni have gone silent ever since the pandemic hit and the lockdown was announced. Labourers, designers and craftsman have lost their jobs.

Deepavali season used to be abuzz with activities of saree production, but this time there is no sign of enthusiasm among most of the producers and traders. “We don’t get much orders for supplying the silk sarees for this year’s Deepavali season because of the Covid pandemic. Our customers (major retail stores) say that they haven’t yet cleared stocks,” said DH Gururaja Rao, president of Arni Silk Cloth Merchants Association.

Online sale does not look brighter either. “We can’t sell the sarees online as buyers would want to check the materials physically. The subtle differences in colour, pattern and the golden thread, when seen online and then physically, make much difference for the buyers. ”The state of affairs is so dull that many producers are not able to pay bonus for their employees. “This is the first time in 34 years that I am not able to pay bonus for the staff due to the pandemic,” said Rao.

Rubbing salt in the wound, the costs of silver and gold coated threads have also spiked resulting in spiralling production cost. However, cooperative silk societies have found a consolation in Cooptex, which has placed orders for the silk sarees.

R Ganesan, manager of Athimalaipattu Arignar Anna Cotton cum Silk Production and Sales Society, said, “We got purchase order worth Rs 98 lakh from Cooptex which means our society members are will get orders for silk sarees production.” Last year, the society sold silk sarees during Deepavali season to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore. As many as 265 members of the society are actively engaged in production of silk sarees, Ganesan noted.