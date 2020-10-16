COVID-19 effect: Not your usual FDFS as Pondy theatres reopen after seven months

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Cinema halls in Puducherry opened after nearly seven months on Thursday, but it was not entirely 'business as usual', as safety measures stipulated by Government of India, including 50 per cent seating capacity and distribution of only packaged snacks, were followed.

Only two theatres - Shanmugha Theatre and Raja Theatre - opened, out of eight cinema halls with 13 screens in the town areas. Both the cinema halls screened popular English movies to attract predominantly young viewers. 'The Walk' was screened at Shanmugha Theatre at Ellaipillaichavad, while Raja Theatre screened 'Lighthouse' with show timings being 11.45 am, 3 pm and 6.45 pm.

READ | Movie halls, theatres to reopen after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know

Theatres had last operated way back on March 17 in the Union Territory. On Thursday, on an average, around 50 persons sat for each show, sources said. While many had feared that ticket prices would be high, Shanmugha theatre manager Harish Kumar said the price of tickets were actually lowered - from Rs 100 to Rs 75 and Rs 120 to Rs 100.

On the other hand, multiplexes in Providence Mall conducted 'friend and family shows' on an opening day by taking special permission from authorities. Two Tamil movies - 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' and 'Dharala Prabhu' - were screened. Out of five screens, the 'friends and family shows' were shown on two screens.

Theatres have been permitted to open from October 15 based on the Central government's Unlock guidelines. Compliance with SOP circulated by the Union government is necessary, said T Sudhakar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Deputy Collector (North subdivision).

"The 50 per cent seating capacity, alternate seating, masks, packaged snacks, use of sanitiser at the entrance, body temperature checks and cleaning of the premises frequently as advised by the Central government is being ensured", he said.

Regular inspections are being done to ensure safety of movie-goers, he said. Some theatres have planned to open on Friday, while others have postponed the opening till theatres in Tamil Nadu open, sources said.