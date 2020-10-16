STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET 2020: 57% candidates from Tamil Nadu qualify 

Only one student from Tamil Nadu has secured a position in the top 50 ranks. Srijan R secured the eighth all India rank with a percentile of 99.9985369.

Published: 16th October 2020 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 12:38 AM

19-year-old R Srijan from Vellakovil in Tirupur spent a whole year preparing for NEET.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A greater percentage of candidates from Tamil Nadu have cleared NEET this year -- (57.44%) -- compared to last (48.57%). A total of 57,215 have cleared the exam from the state out of the 99,610 candidates that appeared.

Only one student from Tamil Nadu has secured a position in the top 50 ranks. Srijan R secured the eighth all India rank with a percentile of 99.9985369. Mohanaprabha Ravichandran and G Swetha from the state secured the 52nd and 62nd rank respectively.

A significant rise was observed in the number of candidates that wrote the exam in Tamil. A total of 17,101 candidates registered to write the exam in Tamil, as opposed to 1,017 in the previous academic year. In 2020, a little over one percent of all candidates wrote the exam in Tamil.

The NEET 2020 results were announced on Friday. Candidates can check the result through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in. While students were awaiting the results on Friday, the websites crashed at 4 pm, leaving many wondering when the results would be published.

The results were published late evening on Friday. Students will have to enter their roll number mentioned on the admit card to view their scorecard. The number of applicants for the test in the state has come down from 1,34,714 candidates in 2019 to 1,17,990 this academic year.

Over 14.37 lakh candidates had appeared for the medical entrance exam across the country. While the results were expected on Monday, it was postponed as the NTA was directed to conduct a re-exam on Wednesday following the Supreme Court’s order. The result for both exams will be declared together. Since its introduction, NEET has been received bitterly in Tamil Nadu. Over a dozen youngsters have killed themselves in the state in association to the exam.

You can check your results here - http://ntaresults.nic.in

