Panchayat secy transferred on discrimination charges

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The panchayat secretary of Anchoor was transferred after the president staged a sit-in protest on the Bargur Block Development Office premises on Thursday demanding the official’s transfer.

Sources said, Suguna Venkatesan, a Scheduled Caste president of Anchoor panchayat, levelled caste discrimination allegation against a dominant caste panchayat secretary, Sakthivel, a few months ago.

She also urged the administration to take action and transfer him. Following this, a team, led by the Assistant Director of Audit, inquired about the issue and submitted a report to the Collector. The report read that the statement made by the president was false.

Meanwhile, in the first week of October, Krishnagiri MLA T Senguttuvan condemned the district administration for the secretary’s transfer, following which, Suguna staged a sit-in protest on Thursday. After the Bargur BDO informed her that Sakthivel was transferred to Kondappanayanapalli panchayat she withdrew her protest.

