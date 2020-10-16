STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

To strike poll deal or not for 2021 elections will be decided by Kamal Haasan

The party passed a resolution authorising him to take all key decisions on Assembly elections due in Tamil Nadu during April-May next year.

Published: 16th October 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam on Friday authorised its chief Kamal Haasan to take all decisions related to 2021 Assembly elections, including whether to go it alone or forge alliance with likeminded parties.

At the party's meeting of administrative and executive committees chaired by Haasan, the party passed a resolution authorising him to take all key decisions on Assembly elections due in Tamil Nadu during April-May next year.

In order to ensure victory at the hustings, whether the MNM, "should go it alone or stitch electoral alliance with parties that have similar ideology will be decided by president Kamal Haasan based on the wish of the people," a resolution said.

Also, he would decide on the constituencies to be contested, selection of candidates and set up election related party committees, another resolution said.

The MNM, founded in 2018 by Haasan, contested from 38 Parliamentary constituencies all alone in Tamil Nadu and garnered 3.

77 per cent votes, a sizeable share from urban areas in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The party did not contest from Vellore Lok Sabha seat.

The MNM said it would contest bypolls to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat in the event of the Election Commission deciding to hold by-election to the Parliamentary seat alongside the 2021 Assembly elections.

The Kanyakumari seat fell vacant following the death of Congress party's H Vasanthakumar.

The poll related panels to be formed include selection of candidates, preparation of election manifesto, poll fund besides a health committee to ensure compliance with norms to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

In its meeting, the party condoled the deaths of office-bearers and members who died of COVID-19.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makkal Needhi Maiam Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Kamal Haasan
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp