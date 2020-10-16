By Express News Service

CM remembers APJ Abdul Kalam

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday remembered APJ Abdul Kalam on the occasion of the former Indian President’s 89th birth anniversary. The CM tweeted – “Dream... thoughts are born from dreams; thoughts become actions,” attributing it to the former President, who guided the youth and the children of the country.

S3 lakh given to Karur’s young scientists

Chennai: In a move to encourage budding talent, the DMK’s Karur district unit on Thursday offered `3 lakh to students of the district who recently developed an experimental satellite. Party chief MK Stalin, in a Facebook post, congratulated the students – Adan, Kesavan and Arun – and expressed delight on knowing that the satellite was selected to be launched by the NASA space centre.

Murali biopic: PMK condemns Sethupathi

Chennai: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday condemned actor Vijay Sethupathi, for signing to act in a biopic of Sri Lankan cricketer Muthaiah Muralidharan, titled “800”, and urged him to quit the project. In a statement, Ramadoss expressed his shock and sadness over the news, and said while most sportspersons stood by the suppressed, Muralidharan supported war criminals and the genocide accused. MDMK general secretary Vaiko also urged the actor to avoid acting in the biopic.

AMMK treasurer Vetrivel passes way

Chennai: Former MLA and AMMK treasurer P Vetrivel, who was undergoing Covid treatment at a private hospital here, died on Thursday. The 64-year-old was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital on October 6 and shifted to the ICU three days later. “He expired at 1840 hours on Thursday due to septic shock and other causes,” read a statement from the hospital. On Wednesday, the hospital had said that Vetrivel was on ventilator and was critical. Leaders of various political parties condoled his demise.