STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK @ 49: EPS, OPS write to cadre to ensure victory in polls

They wrote a letter to the cadre on the eve of the party’s 49th anniversary.

Published: 17th October 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

CM Edappadi Palaniswami has ordered all AIADMK ministers to be present in Chennai from October 5-7, said Natarajan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday jointly invited the party cadre to take a pledge to gain electoral victory in the upcoming Assembly polls. They wrote a letter to the cadre on the eve of the party’s 49th anniversary.

In the letter, the leaders wished the cadre on the occasion of the anniversary and said that their services this year would be a trailer for the party’s golden jubilee celebration, in 2021.

Recalling that the party was launched by former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran to uphold Anna’s reputation and principles, the duo said that the AIADMK will continue to serve the people of Tamil Nadu for another hundred years, as they have been doing for the past 49 years.

The duo also stated, as the party principle dictates, the State should reach the numero uno position in terms of educational and economical status and that the people of the State should lead a peaceful and happy life. The AIADMK government is working tirelessly to build a community that promotes equality without any differences, based on the principles of social justice, the letter stated.

Urging the cadre to work towards forming the next government in the State, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam stated: “We fondly invite you to create a historical achievement of our party to lead the government when we celebrate golden jubilee. Come, let’s commence the work today itself.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp