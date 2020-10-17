AIADMK @ 49: EPS, OPS write to cadre to ensure victory in polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday jointly invited the party cadre to take a pledge to gain electoral victory in the upcoming Assembly polls. They wrote a letter to the cadre on the eve of the party’s 49th anniversary.

In the letter, the leaders wished the cadre on the occasion of the anniversary and said that their services this year would be a trailer for the party’s golden jubilee celebration, in 2021.

Recalling that the party was launched by former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran to uphold Anna’s reputation and principles, the duo said that the AIADMK will continue to serve the people of Tamil Nadu for another hundred years, as they have been doing for the past 49 years.

The duo also stated, as the party principle dictates, the State should reach the numero uno position in terms of educational and economical status and that the people of the State should lead a peaceful and happy life. The AIADMK government is working tirelessly to build a community that promotes equality without any differences, based on the principles of social justice, the letter stated.

Urging the cadre to work towards forming the next government in the State, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam stated: “We fondly invite you to create a historical achievement of our party to lead the government when we celebrate golden jubilee. Come, let’s commence the work today itself.”