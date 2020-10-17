Centre’s nod sought for new tourism proposals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Tourism Department has sent a slew of proposals to the Centre seeking approval to improve the footfall in tourism destinations in Tamil Nadu.

A consultative meeting to this regard was held on Friday through video-conference for reviewing various initiatives taken by both, the Centre and the State, during the pandemic.

During the meeting, Tourism Minister Vellamandi Natarajan said that TN had topped the list of tourist visits from 2014-2018, and in 2019 alone, 49.49 crore domestic tourists and 68.66 lakh foreign tourists visited TN.

He further requested early sanction of new tourist products such as Rural Tourism, Adventure Tourism, Cruise Tourism, and Water Sports, which will have immense potential in TN, and can be realised through adequate support from the Centre.

Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, Vikram Kapur, and the Commissioner of Tourism & Managing Director, TTDC, TP Rajesh also took part in the event.